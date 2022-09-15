Five reasons why you should watch Gautham Menon’s most anticipated film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

The entire cast of Vendhu Thanindhathu KaaduPart 1: The Kindling has generated a great deal of anticipation and buzz among the audience for its Pan India release on the September 15. So, here are the top five factors that make Gautham Vasudev Menon’s film a must-see in theatres.

The magical trio reunite (AR Rahman, STR and Gautham Menon)

Director Gautham Menon, actor Silambarasan and composer A. R. Rahman have a history of successful hits including Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. As a result, VTK is a particularly special movie for its director, music director, and hero. This is their THIRD movie together. Their first movie together, VTV Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, was a huge success and has been playing in theatres for more than 20 years. Fans continue to watch the movie with the same excitement and enthusiasm even today.

Film marks 21 years of Gautham Menon in Indian cinema

With his highly anticipated action drama “Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu,” National Film Award–winning director, screenwriter, producer, and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon celebrates 21 years of filmmaking. Aside from the films’ endurance in terms of repeated viewings and devoted fan bases, his audience is left with enduring memories of the characters and music in his movies.

STR’s character

#ATMAN STR considers himself fortunate to be able to collaborate once more on a project with Gautham Vasudev Menon, a director and friend, and A.R. Rahman, a composer. According to him, this combination brings out magical results. Speaking of his character, as it is a low-lying gangster movie, STR, also known as Muthu, plays a 19-year-old who travels to the big city and becomes involved in a string of events that completely upend his life. Without a doubt, this character has been very difficult to play, but STR has worked extremely hard on it.

Most Anticipated film of the year

Powerhouse director Gautham Vasudev Menon is one of the few directors who has his own “brand” and whose work is recognised both as a “auteur” and a commercially successful director. The trailer has garnered a lot of attention and made headlines all over the world thanks to the powerpack star cast, Mr. Anil Tadani, who serves as our distributor, and Manoj Bajpayee, who provides the voiceover. Simbu is portraying a character who is “rooted to its native culture,” which makes it extra special for the audience. Simbu’s fans can’t wait to see this work of art on the big screen.

Music by A.R Rahman

There is no denying that Oscar-winning singer and composer A.R. Rahman’s songs have the power to elevate a movie to a new level of popularity. The entire music album is guaranteed to be a success thanks to his magical voice, passion, and dedication to his work, which makes it seem effortless and expertly put together. And as a result, the entire VTK team feels incredibly fortunate to be working with the legend himself.