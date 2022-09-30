Five movies Vikram Vedha will have to beat to become biggest grosser of 2022

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have returned to the big screen with mass action entertainer Vikram Vedha. The film has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, the film is an official Hindi remake of the 2017 blockbuster of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. As per the trade analysts, Vikram Vedha will open big at the box office considering the remake was loved by the viewers, the star power of Hrithik Roshan and his face-off with a power-packed performer Saif Ali Khan.

While we are waiting for day 1 box office numbers, here’s a look at the five biggest films of 2022 that Vikram Vedha will have to beat to take the top spot:

KGF: Chapter 2

The Prashanth Neel directorial, starring superstar Yash registered a gross of Rs 60 crore. The film is not only the biggest Hindi opener of 2022 but also the biggest of all-time edging past Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War (Rs 53.35 crore). The film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva is 2022’s biggest Bollywood opener. Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan collected Rs 228 crore at the box office.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s global blockbuster starring NTR Jr & Ram Charan collected Rs 902 crores in India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

This Kartik Aaryan film was the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022 until Brahmastra took it down. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy blockbuster collected Rs 184.32 crore.

The Kashmir Files

This Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri film collected Rs 297 crore in India.

If we go by the current trend, Vikram Vedha is expected to open in the same range as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, however, the rest will depend on word of mouth.