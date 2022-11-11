Five iconic moments from that Specials Ops universe to relive the making of Himmat Singh on Disney+ Hotstar

Dark alleys of politics, red-tapism, terrorists, and honey-trapping form the exciting and thrilling Special Ops universe. Bringing to viewers exciting tales from the world of spies, the Special Ops series captivated viewers’ minds with its powerful punch of action, crime, espionage, and thriller. Starring Kay Kay Menon as the titular character, Himmat Singh, the series took the audiences back to the adventurous years of the decorated agent, notorious for breaking the rules to protect the nation. As the series’ second installment, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, marks its first anniversary this week on Disney+ Hotstar, here are five iconic moments from the show that left us spellbound.

Fighting to revoke Abbas’ suspension

Himmat Singh always held loyalty and sincerity in the highest regard. This is the reason why he never shied away from fighting for those who have gone the extra length to protect the country. When sub-inspector Abbas Sheikh gets suspended for helping Himmat by defying his seniors, Himmat fights for him and even delivers one of the season’s sharpest dialogues – This rookie will screw your happiness till kingdom come!

The Kasab interrogation

Interviewing one of the most wanted terrorists in the country can be more than unnerving, but Himmat Singh in Special Ops showed how it could be done with chilling calmness. As he interrogated Ajmal Kasab following his capture after the Mumbai Attacks, he calmly gathered information about their training, strategy and preparation for one of India’s bloodiest terrorist attacks, nay a blow or a threat.

When Anita enquires about Himmat’s job loss

It can never be easy to let your girlfriend know that you have been let go from your job, and it becomes even more complicated when it is hard to explain your job. For Himmat Singh, asking Anita to avoid the marriage conversation was difficult, but the challenge doubled when he had to inform her about his sacking. But for a lucky moment, Anita demands to know how one can lose their job as a pest control officer, so Himmat is quick to blame pests.

Himmat Singh being interrogated

Interrogations never seem to leave Himmat Singh in peace, especially given the fact that he operates outside the books. At the beginning of Special Ops, Himmat Singh gets interrogated at an R&AW audit meeting for utilizing funds to the amount of Rs 28 Crore in the past 11 years under a miscellaneous tab. It is then that he coldly reveals his intense network of spies planted by him across the world for intelligence gathering while living under fake identities.

Himmat Singh realizing he was betrayed

In one of the season’s most intense and shocking scenes, Himmat Singh realizes he has been betrayed by his love interest, Anita. Piecing together bits and pieces, he concludes that she is a mole placed to retrieve information. This breaks his heart, but at the same time, true to his profession and to protect himself, he takes one of the season’s most drastic steps.