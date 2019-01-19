FIRST PICTURES! Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar kick-start the journey of Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday will feature in the remake of 1978 BR Chopra classic Pati Patni Aur Woh (Source: Instagram)

It is official! After all the speculations around Pati Patni Aur Woh remake since the last few weeks, the makers of the film have finally made an official announcement. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space in this adaptation of the 1978 drama with the same title. The core of the story will also remain the same, the makers have said, adding that they will contemporize it to fit today’s audiences’ and situation.

Producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that they had a great synergy with BR Studios when they worked on Bhoothnath Returns a few years ago. They are happy to produce Pati Patni Aur Woh with them. Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an interesting tweak to the story that matches today’s times. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story. They have worked with Kartik in SKTKS and are glad that they are working again. Bhumi has proven what a fantastic actor she is while Ananya is new but audiences will fall in love with her. The film will so have great music.

From the looks of the first photos, we believe Bhumi plays Kartik’s wife in the film whereas Ananya essays the role of the second woman. Oh, this trio has already got us excited for the film. How about you guys?

Ananya Pandey’s Instagram Post:

Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram Post:

Kartik Aaryan’s Tweet:

The 1978 drama was produced and directed by BR Chopra with a screenplay by Kamleshwar. It featured Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur and Vidya Sinha in the lead.

Taapsee Pannu had recently slammed the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh for dropping her from the cast at the last minute. Turns out the producers had committed to her and finalised her for the role but she wasn’t even informed that she has been replaced by Bhumi in the film. The production company, however, refused to agree with Tapsee’s allegations and stated that although they had approached her they never committed to her. We wonder how will Tapsee react now that the official announcement has been made.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to go on floors in February.