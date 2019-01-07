First look of Vivek Oberoi’s ‘PM Narendra Modi’ released – check pictures here

Oberoi, who is portraying the prime minister in the biopic, is hardly recognisable in the poster.

The first look of actor Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic on PM Narendra Modi has been released by the makers in Mumbai. The actor himself took to Twitter and unveiled the poster. “Jai Hind, we humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey, (sic)” Oberoi tweeted. Launched in 27 languages, the poster features Vivek dressed in a yellow kurta with tricolour in the backdrop. The tagline reads, “Deshbhakti ki meri shakti hai.”

Oberoi, who is portraying the prime minister in the biopic, is hardly recognisable in the poster. A self-confessed fan of Narendra Modi, Oberoi has called it a role of a lifetime.

The movie will be directed by Bollywood veteran Omung Kumar, who has films such as “Mary Kom” and “Sarbjit” to his credit. Oberoi was joined by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the poster launch of the film. The actor said that he hopes to become a better person by the end of the shoot.

“I am extremely fortunate. Today, I am feeling like I felt 16 years ago, during ‘Company’ days. I am feeling the same kind of excitement and hunger because this is a role of a lifetime for any actor,” Oberoi said at the poster launch in Mumbai.

जय हिन्द. జై హింద్. ஜெய் ஹிந்த். Jai Hind ???????????? We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey. #AkhandBharat #PMNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/t0lQVka7mJ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) 7 January 2019

“I truly believe at the end of the journey, I pray I become better actor and a better human being. Narendra Bhai is one of the tallest leaders in the world and to bring his personal qualities on screen is an incredible challenge and I want all your blessings that we can complete this incredible journey,” the actor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Fadnavis said it is great that a film on this scale is being made on Modi “under whose leadership India is not only touching new heights but the hopes and expectations of every citizen of India are being fulfilled.”