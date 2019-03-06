First look of Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhav Sinha’s new cop drama Article 15

Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of Khurrana on Tuesday, where he can be seen acing the uniform and moustache look.

Film Director Anubhav Sinha treated his fans with the first look of his upcoming investigative drama titled ‘Article 15’. The movie stars actor Ayushmann Khurrana as protagonist. Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of Khurrana on Tuesday, where he can be seen acing the uniform and moustache look. The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor will be seen as a police officer in the movie. ‘Article 15’ also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. Ayushmann was last seen in ‘Badhaai Ho.’

IT’S OFFICIAL… Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhav Sinha’s next film #Article15… Costars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub… Filming commenced on 1 March 2019 in #Lucknow… Ayushmann’s look from the film: pic.twitter.com/XGtrzhUNXq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

Touted as one of Sinha’s most ambitious projects, “Article 15” is the director’s first collaboration with the actor. “I’m always intrigued by the sociopolitical situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. Anubhav is one such director who understands the complexities of our country… It will be an absolute pleasure to work with him,” Khurrana said in a statement.

Sinha, who last directed the critically-acclaimed “Mulk”, said it took him over six months to research for the film. “It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party. A very challenging film that needed an extraordinary actor like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with an explosive bundle of such talented and acclaimed actors,” he said. Produced by Benaras Media Works, the film went on floors from March 1 in Lucknow.