‘First Lady of Hindi cinema’ Krishna Raj Kapoor cremated

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary Raj Kapoor, was given a tearful send-off Monday with the who’s who of the Hindi film industry joining her family to pay their last respects. The 87-year-old matriarch of the Kapoor family passed away today morning due to cardiac arrest. Her mortal remains were kept for Darshan at her iconic RK bungalow in Chembur throughout the day and left in an ambulance with a picture of hers in the front with a garland to Chembur crematorium.

She was cremated according to Sikh and Hindu rituals which lasted for nearly 40 minutes. Her sons, Randhir and Rajiv, performed the last rites, in the presence of family members including granddaughters Kareena and Riddhima, daughter Rima Jain, grandsons Armaan and Adar and Shashi Kapoor’s son. Rishi Kapoor, along with wife Neetu and son Ranbir were not present. The veteran actor recently went to the US for medical treatment.

Also present at the crematorium were Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Ambani, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. At the bungalow today, several well-wishers turned up to pay last respect to her amid heavy police security.

From Bollywood, celebrities such as Aamir, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Farah Khan Amrita Arora, Anu Malik, Jitendra, Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Dhawan, Priya Dutt, Danny Denzogpa, Prem Chopra visited her residence.

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in May 1946 and the couple had five children — three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima. The wife and mother of some of the biggest stars in Bollywood, Krishna Raj Kapoor always stayed away from the limelight.