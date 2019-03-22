‘First class’ song! Watch Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer Kalank’s song!

Kalank song First Class: Varun Dhawan’s introductory song in the film also features Kiara Advani.

Kalank song First Class: The second song from Kalank is out. The new song, titled First Class, is picturized on Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The colorful video shows the two dancing in the streets with several others.

The song’s video also shows Alia Bhatt getting married to Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit opening the doors of her haveli to watch Varun dancing with his friends. The song highlights Varun’s character in the film. The chemistry between Varun and Kiara is hard to miss in the song. But however, the ‘FIRST CLASS’ wordings do not match the background of the film which is set in the era of 1940s.

Watch the video here:



Varun Dhawan has proved his dance skills numerous times in the past and here too, he does complete justice to Remo D’souza’s choreography. Remo is also directing Dhawan’s upcoming film Street Dancer.

Also Read: Kalidas Jayaram’s Instagram post with Trisha goes viral

The first song from the film, Ghar More Pardesiya, featured Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit. The 3.15 minute-long music video showed Ramleela in progress, wherein Varun and Alia can be seen walking through the crowd smitten by the essence of their surroundings. Alia showed off some impressive classical dance steps in the song and garnered a lot of praise for it. The film’s teaser was unveiled earlier this month.

Watch Kalank Teaser:



With a star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama is set in the 1940s India. According to Karan Johar, the film was originally conceptualised about 15 years back by his father, late Yash Johar.

Abhishek Varman has helmed the period drama that is all set to hit the big screens on April 17 this year.