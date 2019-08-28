Fireworks at Tamil box office this Diwali, three biggies to clash

Three Tamil movies, ‘Kaithi’, ‘Bigil’ and ‘Sanga Thamizhan’ are set to release during Diwali. (Images: Twitter)

In an announced made by the Actor Karthi on Tuesday, it was revealed that Karthi’s upcoming film Kaithi will release during Diwali holidays. This announcement added to the already movie-packed holiday season. The Tamil box office is set to witness fireworks during the Diwali days at the box office as at least three biggies are set to clash in the holiday season. Karthi’s film will be sharing the screen with Vijay’s forthcoming film Bigil.

A report published in the Indian Express suggested that “A plan of releasing Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Sanga Thamizhan around Diwali was shared on Twitter by the producer a few days ago. Following which Karti made an announcement just a day after.”

The cinema halls in Tamil Nadu can support two big films at once. But a three-way clash would be a blunder for them and then the number of shows for each movie will be limited. If the three movies ‘Kaithi’, ‘Bigil’ and ‘Sanga Thamizhan’ are released at once it results in a neck-to-neck battle among these biggies. This will probably end-up impacting the prospects of Kaithi and Sanga Thamizhan. The state has approximately 1,200 screens in Tamil Nadu and as a matter of fact, more than 500 screens will be given to Vijay’s Bigil. Leaving the other two films to deal with each other on the remaining screens.

Though it has been noticed in the past that most of the films back out close to the holidays. The race to win and rule the box office in the holiday is totally a game of nerves. It is just a matter of time and someone among these three will back out.

READ: Planning to watch Prabhas-starrer Saaho? Here are six facts you must know

Karthi-starrer ‘Kaithi’ is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame. Lokesh Kanagaraj will also be leading Vijay’s next untitled film.

The film Bigil bring back the much-known combination of director Atlee and actor Vijay. This will be the third collaboration between these two. Atlee and Vijay earlier worked together in Theri and Mersal. Bigil features some of the prominent names and has a huge star cast. The movie has generated a lot of anticipation with its first look poster.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizhan has been written and directed by Vijay Chandar. Sanga Thamizhan is the first double role film of Vijay Sethupathi’s career.