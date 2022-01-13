FIR against actor Siddharth for unsavoury remarks against Saina Nehwal

On the basis of the complaint filed by the woman, an FIR under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) has been registered against the actor.

The controversy over actor Siddharth’s recent comment on shuttler Saina Nehwal is not dying down with a police case registered against the actor. Days after the actor publicly apologised for his unsavory remarks against Nehwal, a woman has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor. Nehwal had recently expressed her concern over the alleged security breach of the convoy of PM Modi in Punjab. Reacting to Nehwal’s tweet, actor Siddharth had posted an unsavoury remark against the ace shuttler of the country. On the basis of the complaint filed by the woman, an FIR under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) has been registered against the actor, news agency PTI reported.

The case registered with the Cybercrime wing of Hyderabad police has also mentioned other sections of the Information Technology Act in the FIR, a top official of the city police told PTI. While Nehwal has expressed her satisfaction after the public apology was tendered by the actor for his remarks, the controversy refuses to die down after a case has been filed against the actor by a woman.

Apart from the recent FIR filed against the actor, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had asked social media platform Twitter to forthwith block the actor’s account as a penalty for his alleged sexist remark against the badminton player. The actor in his public apology had asked for forgiveness for his rude joke and acknowledged that he cannot justify his tone and words used against the player.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was halted at an overbridge in the state of Punjab by protesting farmers. The farmers who had gathered on the highway refused to make way for PM Modi forcing the Prime Minister to cancel his election rally in the state. The central government and the Bharatiya Janata Party have alleged that officials of Punjab police are responsible for the unprecedented breach in security. On the other hand, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has maintained that the incident took place due to the last minute change in the itinerary of PM Modi and decision to travel on the road to the venue. The Apex court has now taken the matter into its consideration and has set up a high profile investigation committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra.