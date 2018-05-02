Finally, Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on her marriage speculation

Bollywood and Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has been on a wave of good movies that have done fairly well at the box office.

Bollywood and Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has been on a wave of good movies that have done fairly well at the box office. The movie star despite her busy schedule finds her way to post her daily happenings on Social Media. Amongst her recent post on Instagram sparked a new controversy surrounding her relationship status.

A picture of her posted on Instagram on April 28 caused a stir amongst her fans. The picture didn’t really shed a lot of light on her being married, however, the accessory on her wrist sparked a speculation amongst her fans as it looked like a mangalsutra on her wrist.

This became a talking point amongst her fans. For four days, speculation and rumour kept coming that hinted of her being secretly married. However, on April 30, Priyanka Chopra broke her silence on the matter. She dismissed all the rumours with a simple tweet. She took to Twitter and posted a picture of the wrist accessory – which happens to be an “evil eye” and not a mangalsutra. Along with the image she posted, Priyanka Chopra on Twitter wrote – “Hahahah!heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I’ll tell u when I get married and it won’t be a secret! Lol”

Hahahah!heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I’ll tell u when I get married and it won’t be a secret! Lol pic.twitter.com/WPdIxXIx1I — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2018

This certainly puts an end to Priyanka Chopra being married. The reason why she was in Assam is for a visit to the Subarna Prabha Bordoloi Girls High School in Jorhat. She also performed Bihu with the students.

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. This will be her first Bollywood project in three years, after Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar that features Salman Khan in the lead role.