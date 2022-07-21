Films filled with patriotism connect with the masses instantly: Ronnie Screwvala

In recent times, there has been a change in the kind of films that are being made in India. While movies with masala contents are back to entertain the masses, films with the slightest hints of patriotism are considered sureshot hits at the box office. As per film producer Ronnie Screwvala, films can become a soft power in the country.

Speaking to IE, Screwvala, also observed how the US had been doing the same for several decades. He further pointed out that Hollywood became a soft power in the US as it made films on World War 2.

“The number of war movies that America made is really where their soft power came from. It almost sounded like if it wasn’t for them, Europe, England, and Russia would have lost the war and we’d all be ruled by the Germans, which is actually not true,” he was quoted as saying by the website.

Comparing Indian films with Hollywood, Screwvala said that with such an impactful medium one has to tell stories and patriotism plays a major role. Among the upcoming films include Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur, Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas, Ishan Khatter starrer Pippa, and Kartik Aaryan starrer Captain India, among others.

“Whether we are doing the Sam Maneckshaw (biopic) or the last one that I did called Uri, it really connected very well because it brought out patriotism,” the Indian Express quoted him as saying further.

He added that films like Swades, Lakshya, or Rang De Basanti, had a common theme. While these films are connected with youth, these are the kind of stories that he would like to tell.

“That does not mean that what we would call song and dance, the fragile entertainment of the Johar’s and the Chopras, are not good, they are commercial, they pack in all the stars, they pack in all the songs, and people want that kind of entertainment too. But I am an outsider, so i don’t relate to that so I’d rather tell the stories I want to tell,” the website further quoted him as saying.