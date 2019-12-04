Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani to helm two cricket-based films?

Rajkumar Hirani had met, along with other leading Bollywood directors and writers, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, a day before.

Director Rajkumar Hirani of Three Idiots fame is reportedly working on two cricket-based scripts. One might be a biopic produced by Fox Studios. It will be based on cricketer Lala Amarnath’s life while the other might be written by Abhijat Joshi. A source revealed to IE that Rajkumar Hirani has been approached with two cricket-based films. One is a larger than life Lala Amarnath biopic, a Fox star film written by Neeraj Singh and Piyush Gupta and another film written by Abhijat Joshi.

In the meantime, the filmmaker is working on a web series and other scripts. It is yet to be seen which one of his projects goes on floors next. Cricket fever is at an all-time high in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh is also playing Kapil Dev alongside real-life partner actress Deepika Padukone in the upcoming film titled 83.

Rajkumar Hirani had met, along with other leading Bollywood directors and writers, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, a day before. It included big names from Bollywood such as Farah Khan, Anubhav Sinha, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anand L Rai, Vishal Bharadwaj, Juhi Chaturvedi, Monica Shergill, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Ashish Singh.

Director Farah Khan who made her debut with Om Shanti Om shared a photo of the meeting on Twitter with the caption calling the evening fantastic with @reedhastings CEO Netflix and an amazing community of fellow creators. She also thanked filmmaker Shrishti Arya for making it happen.

Rajkumar Hirani’s latest film, Sanju starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and was based on actor Sanjay Dutt’s controversial life. It was one one of the biggest Bollywood hits of last year. Rajkumar Hirani is known for his memorable filmography. His previous hits include Aamir Khan starrer 3 idiots and PK. The former was well-loved by both critics and audiences alike for touching on the system of education in India.