Filmmaker Arjun Hingorani who introduced Dharmendra passes away at 92

Filmmaker Arjun Hingorani who discovered and introduced veteran stars Dharmendra and Sadhana to Bollywood passed away in Vrindavan on Saturday at the age of 92. The cause of death is unknown. Arjun’s son, Amit, a former actor, performed his last rites in Vrindavan Dham. As per a press statement released by Atul Mohan, Vice President, Chamber of Film Journalists, his prayer service will be held in Mumbai.

In his career, Arjun introduced two of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema – Dharmendra and Sadhana. He launched Sadhana in 1958 with a film, Abana. This was India’s first Sindhi film. Hingorani’s friendship with Dharmendra was well known. Starting from 1960 when he introduced Dharmendra to Bollywood with the hit film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, they worked on several films like ‘Kab? Kyoon? Aur Kahan?’ in 1970 and ‘Kahani Kismat Ki’ in 1973 and many more.

Dharmendra expressed deep sorrow on Twitter, “Arjun Hingorani, the man who put his hand around the shoulder of this loner in Mumbai, has left us forever … I am extremely sad! May his soul rest in peace!!.” Along with the post he also posted a picture of himself with the filmmaker.

Rishi Kapoor too expressed his condolences on Twitter, “R I P. Whenever the shot was ready, this man used to say “Rishi sahab ko bulaye”and shout “Dharmen ko bulao”for Dharmendra sahab – coz he gave him a break in films. Dharam ji out of sheer respect obeyed him. We all three did “Kaitlon Ke Kaatil” a super hit film. Adios Arjun ji!.”

Hingorani also did cameos in movies. He released a self-help book, “How To Be Happy And Realise Your Dreams” in 2005. He produced his last film, Kaise Kahoon Ke… Pyaar Hai, in 2003.

He is survived by his wife Kunda, two daughters Karishma, and Sucheta Kaushik and son Amit.