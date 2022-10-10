Filmfare Awards 2022: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru bag top honours; Check full list of winners

The Filmfare Awards South 2022 was held on October 9 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. The night celebrated some of the finest talents from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. Pushpa: The Rise and Soorarai Pottru took home most of the awards. Hosted by Diganth and Ramesh Aravind, the event witnessed some of the most energetic performances by Krithi Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Saniya Iyappan, and Aindrita Ray.

Here’s when and where you can watch the award ceremony:

The Filmfare Awards South will be aired on Zee Telugu and Kannada on October 16 at 3 pm. The Telugu and Malayalam versions will be telecast on Zee Telugu and Zee Keralam on October 23 at 3 pm.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 67th Filmfare Awards South:

Tamil

Best Actor in a leading role (Male) – Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor in a leading role (Female) – Lijomol Jose for Jai Bhim

Best Film – Jai Bhim

Best Director – Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor in a supporting role (Male) – Pasupathy for Sarpatta Parambarai

Best Actor in a supporting role (Female) – Urvashi for Soorarai Pottru

Best Music Album – GV Prakash Kumar for Soorarai Pottru

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Christin Jos and Govind Vasantha for Aagasam from Soorarai Pottru

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Dhee for Kaattu Payale from Soorarai Pottru

Best Choreography – Dinesh Kumar for Vaathi Coming

Best Cinematography – Niketh Bommirredy for Soorarai Pottru

Telugu

Best Actor in a leading role (Male) – Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor in a leading role (Female) – Sai Pallavi for Love Story

Best Film – Pushpa: The Rise

Best Director – Sukumar Bandreddi for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor in a supporting role (Male) – Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Actor in a supporting role (Female) – Tabu for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Actor – Critics – Nani for Shyam Singha Roy

Best Lyrics – Seetama Sastry for Life of Ram from Jaanu

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Sid Sriram for Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Indravathi Chauhan for Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise

Best Choreography – Sekhar Master for Ramuloo Ramulaa for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Cinematography – Miroslaw Kuba Brozek for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Debut Male – Panja Vaisshnav Tej for Uppena

Best Debut Female – Krithi Shetty for Uppena

Lifetime Achievement Award – Allu Aravind

Kannada

Best Actor in a leading role (Male) – Dhananjay for Badava Rascal

Best Actor in a leading role (Female) – Yagna Shetty for ACT 1978

Best Film – ACT 1978

Best Director – Raj B Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Best Actor in a supporting role (Male) – B Suresh for ACT 1978

Best Actor in a supporting role (Female) – Umashree for Rathnan Prapancha

Best Music Album – Vasuki Vaibhav for Badava Rascal

Best Lyrics – Jayanth Kaikini for Teladu Mugile from ACT 1978

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Raghu Dixit for Maley Maley Maleye from Ninna Sanihake

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Anuradha Bhat for Dheera Sammohagaara from Bicchugatti

Best Choreography – Jai Master for Feel The Power from Yuvarathnaa

Lifetime Achievement Award – Allu Aravind

Malayalam

Best Actor in a leading role (Male) – Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor in a leading role (Female) – Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen

Best Film – Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Director – Senna Hegde for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Actor in a supporting role (Male) – Joju George for Nayattu

Best Actor in a supporting role (Female) – Gowri Nandha for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Music Album – M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Lyrics – Rafeeq Ahmed for Ariyathariyathe for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Shahabaz Aman for Akashamayavale from Vellam Best Playback Singer (Female) – KS Chithra for Theerame from Malik