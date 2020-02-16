Filmfare Awards 2020: Full list of winners out; Find out which film broke the record for most awards

The awards were dominated by Gully Boy and Article 15. (Photos: Twitter/Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana)

Filmfare Awards 2020: Hosted for the first time in Assam, Filmfare Awards this year was star-studded! Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurana, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar were among the many celebrities who graced the event. The awards were dominated by Ranveer-Alia-starrer Gully Boy, which bagged the awards for Best Actor Male and Female and the Best Film. Apart from this, Article 15 gained in the critics’ categories.

Ranveer Singh was given the award for Best Actor by veteran actor Madhuri Dixit. Singh posted the picture on his Twitter account and said that the moment was “etched” in his heart forever. Meanwhile, actor Farhan Akhtar posted on his Instagram that Gully Boy broke the records for most awards to a single movie and congratulated his sister Zoya Akhtar, who directed the film. Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu thanked “Shooter Dadis” for inspiring them and “giving hope to the world”.

Here’s the full list of winners at the Filmfare Awards 2020:

Filmfare Award for Best Film: Gully Boy

Filmfare Award for Best Film (Critics): Sonchiriya and Article 15

Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Female) (Critics): Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh) and Taapsee Pannu (Saand Ki Aankh)

Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Male) (Critics): Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Filmfare Award for Best Director: Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics: Divine And Ankit Tiwari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

Filmfare Award for Best Music Album: Gully Boy and Kabir Singh

Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for “Ghungroo” (War)

Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for “Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai” (Kalank)

Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Female): Ananya Panday (Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh)

Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Male): Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director: Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Filmfare Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Female): Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Filmfare Award for Best Choreography: Remo D’Souza for “Ghar More Pardesiya” (Kalank)

Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue: Vijay Maurya (Gully Boy)

Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay: Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Apart from these, some of the other notable awards included:

RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent: Sashwat Sachdev (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

30 Years of Outstanding Contribution to Bollywood Fashion: Manish Malhotra

Excellence In Cinema: Govinda

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ramesh Sippy