Filmfare awards 2019: Here’s the complete list of winners

Meghna Gulzar's Raazi was the big winner with five trophies, including Best Film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was a close second with four awards. Here is the complete winners' list.
The most awaited awards gala of Bollywood is here. The 64th edition of Filmfare Awards 2019 took place on Saturday in Mumbai. The award functions were in the limelight for the past few days over sexual harassment accused Rajkumar Hirani’s nomination under the Best Director category. Twitter was in no mood to spare this and many netizens slammed the jury for demeaning the entire #MeToo movement that rocked Bollywood last year.
Filmfare Awards took place in Mumbai with superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosting the show and entertaining the audience with his usual antics. Bollywood celebrities who attended the gala are Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra among lot others. Deepika Padukone had already shared the news that her song Ghoomar won the award under Best Choreography category at Filmfare Awards 2019.
Have a look at complete winner list of Filmfare Awards 2019
Best Actor (Popular): Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju)
Best Actress (Popular):Alia Bhatt (Raazi)
Best Director (Popular):Meghna Gulzar (Raazi)
Best Film (Popular): Raazi
Best Film (Critics): Andhadhun
Best Actress (Critics): Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho)
Best Actor (Critics): Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)
Best Director: Amar Kaushik (Stree)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho) and Vicky Kaushal (Sanju)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Original Story: Mulk
Best Dialogue: Akshat Ghildiyal (Badhaai Ho)
Best Debut Actor (Male): Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak)
Best Debut Actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath)
Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal, Shameless
Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari, Maya
People’s Choice Award for Best Short Film: Plus Minus
Best Short Film (Fiction): Rogan Josh
Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): The Soccer City
Best Background Score: Daniel George, AndhaDhun
Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya, Jyoti Tomaar for Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar, Tumbbad
Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti, AndhaDhun
Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav (Tumbbad)
Best VFX: Red Chillies Fx, Zero
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Ae Watan for the movie Raazi
Best Lyrics: Gulzar for Ae Watan (Raazi)
Best Music Album: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)
