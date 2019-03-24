Filmfare awards 2019: Here’s the complete list of winners

Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi was the big winner with five trophies, including Best Film. (Source: Neetu Kapoor/Ranveer Singh/Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram/Twitter)

The most awaited awards gala of Bollywood is here. The 64th edition of Filmfare Awards 2019 took place on Saturday in Mumbai. The award functions were in the limelight for the past few days over sexual harassment accused Rajkumar Hirani’s nomination under the Best Director category. Twitter was in no mood to spare this and many netizens slammed the jury for demeaning the entire #MeToo movement that rocked Bollywood last year.

Filmfare Awards took place in Mumbai with superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosting the show and entertaining the audience with his usual antics. Bollywood celebrities who attended the gala are Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra among lot others. Deepika Padukone had already shared the news that her song Ghoomar won the award under Best Choreography category at Filmfare Awards 2019.

Have a look at complete winner list of Filmfare Awards 2019

Best Actor (Popular): Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju)

Best Actress (Popular):Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Director (Popular):Meghna Gulzar (Raazi)

Best Film (Popular): Raazi

Best Film (Critics): Andhadhun

Best Actress (Critics): Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho)

Best Actor (Critics): Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)

Best Actress (Popular): Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Actor (Popular): Ranbir Kapoor

Best Director: Amar Kaushik (Stree)

Best Director (Popular): Meghna Gulzar (Raazi)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao (Badhaai Ho) and Vicky Kaushal (Sanju)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Original Story: Mulk

Best Dialogue: Akshat Ghildiyal (Badhaai Ho)

Best Debut Actor (Male): Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak)

Best Debut Actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath)

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal, Shameless

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari, Maya

People’s Choice Award for Best Short Film: Plus Minus

Best Short Film (Fiction): Rogan Josh

Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): The Soccer City

Best Background Score: Daniel George, AndhaDhun

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya, Jyoti Tomaar for Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar, Tumbbad

Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti, AndhaDhun

Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav (Tumbbad)

Best VFX: Red Chillies Fx, Zero

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Ae Watan for the movie Raazi

Best Lyrics: Gulzar for Ae Watan (Raazi)

Best Music Album: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)

