Film industry lauds Modi government’s decision to lower GST on movie tickets

Representative Image:

Bollywood actors and producers lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reduction of GST rates on movie tickets after the 31st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting. The reduction was announced by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, drawing praises from the Hindi film fraternity. Taking to Twitter, director Karan Johar, actors Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn and film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the Prime Minister for the decision.

Anupam Kher shared his excitement by writing, “Superb news for #IndianFilmIndustry. Cinema tickets upto Rs. 100 which were under 18% GST slab is brought down to 12% slab. Tickets above Rs. 100 were under the 28% slab. These tickets will now be under 18% slab. Thank you PM @narendramodi & officials for this great decision.”

Read Also| If a bank is in crisis, attempt is being made to make it worse: Nitin Gadkari

Karan Johar on the other hand praised the quick response of the Centre, “Would like to thank our Prime Minister @narendramodi for the swift action on the GST rate on movie tickets….Great news at the year end! Thank you sir for your proactivity and support…..” Ajay Devgn, Taran Adarsh, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar did not hold back their praises either and lauded the Prime Minister for ‘great 1st step’.

Veteran Actor Anupam Kher told ANI, “The decision that the government has taken is historic. The government discussed this issue with the film industry representatives only last week, but the fact that they took the decision so quick is applaudable. The industry should thank PM Modi and his cabinet of ministers, for taking this decision so quick.”

Earlier, during PM Modi’s Mumbai visit, a delegation from the film and entertainment fraternity, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rakesh Roshan, Karan Johar, Siddhartha Roy Kapur and Prasoon Joshi, asked for a lower and uniform GST rates for the industry.

Arun Jaitley had announced that the GST rates on movie tickets up to Rs 100 have been brought down to 12 per cent and above Rs 100 have been brought down to 18 per cent from 28 per cent. The new GST rates will be effective from January 1, 2019.