Film City in UP: Top things to know about the proposed dedicated infotainment zone

UP Film City: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that India’s biggest and most beautiful film city would come up in the state’s Gautam Budh Nagar district. Ahead of the announcement, he held a virtual conference with several big-wigs from the Bollywood fraternity, to discuss his idea and to take their suggestions. The Chief Minister also invited the dignitaries to the state. The UP government hopes that its ambitious film city would become an identity of the country. Here are top things that we know about the film city.

Noida film city: What we know so far

These are the top things to know about the film city.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has identified a 1,000-acre land for the development of the film city, the IE report said.

On this land, the state would establish a “dedicated infotainment zone” and this would be equipped with top-notch public, technological and civil facilities, the CMO statement said.

The government has tried to ensure that the film city has easy connectivity, and the selected location is an hour from Delhi and very close to where the proposed Jewar airport would come up, according to the statement.

The film city also ensures that the link to UP’s heritage is not lost. As CM Yogi said, when culture and stage art is mentioned, one can’t help but think of Lord Krishna, and so, the proposed site of the film city is adjoining Mathura, his birthplace.

What’s more is that the location is also close to the proposed dry port, the proposed logistic hub of Noida and freight corridor. This means that the film city would have all the facilities for movement and transportation, the statement added.

Notably, this is not the first attempt of CM Yogi to attract the film industry into his state. During his term, he has offered filmmakers several financial incentives for shooting their films in the state, and for shooting films in the four local languages of the state – Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Braj and Bundelkhandi or Bundeli.