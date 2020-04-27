Fighting COVID-19: Kudos! Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson donate blood, plasma for vaccine study

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for COVID-19 while they were in Australia. (Image: Reuters)

Coronavirus outbreak: Actor Tom Hanks, wife Rita donate blood for vaccine research! Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus-induced COVID-19 while they were in Australia and they returned to Los Angeles only after they had recovered from the disease at the end of March. Now, the two have decided to do their bit in the fight against coronavirus, according to an E Online report. The actor couple will now donate their blood and plasma, as they have received confirmations that their systems carry the antibodies for the disease that has caused the global pandemic, the report further stated.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

According to the report, Hanks shared the updates via a podcast in which he said that both he and his wife were doing fine now. Earlier, both of them had all the flu-like symptoms, with Rita being in a worse condition than Hanks himself, the report quoted the latter as saying, adding that they were then isolated so that they did not inadvertently further spread the virus.

He further said that they received the news that they were carrying the antibodies to the virus, and while they had not been contacted by anyone for any sort of study, they themselves decided to volunteer to donate blood and plasma. He said that they would give these samples to places which they hope would work on the development of a vaccine, or as the actor likes to call it, “Hank-ccine”.

The idea behind the actors donating blood and plasma is that the blood of a patient who has recovered from COVID-19 develops antibodies that would fight against the disease. If this plasma is donated to another ill patient, the antibodies would start fighting the disease in the body of the second person.

Therefore, while a vaccine is still far away, doctors across the world have been using plasma therapy to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients by transfusing the plasma from a cured person to the ill one.