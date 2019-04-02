Female actors have more shelf life today, says Ajay Devgn

By: | Published: April 2, 2019 10:22 PM

The 50-year-old actor said working on the romantic comedy after a long gap was a great experience for him. The actor also celebrated his birthday at the trailer launch and said age is just a number.

Ajay Devgn, Bollywood, Ajay Devgn birthday, Female actors, shelf life, actor shelf life, entertainment newsAjay Devgn. (Photo: Express)

Ajay Devgn Tuesday said female actors enjoy a longer shelf life now. Ajay, who is sharing screen space with his ’90s co-star Tabu in upcoming film “De De Pyaar De”, said the change has come in past one decade. “Today things are different than what they were ten years ago, in terms of shelf life of female actors. Now they have more shelf life or as much shelf life as male actors. “…There is no difference today but earlier there was. We have Tabu and Kajol and others working still,” Ajay told reporters here at the trailer launch of “De De Pyaar De”.

The 50-year-old actor said working on the romantic comedy after a long gap was a great experience for him. The actor also celebrated his birthday at the trailer launch and said age is just a number.

“Ageing is about how you feel and not about the number. All my contemporaries are so fit. I think staying fit must be a conscious decision because the intention was that what you could do 25 years ago… you could still do it. I am happy that I can do exactly that,” he added. “De De Pyaar De”, directed by Akiv Ali and produced by T-Series and Luv Ranjan, releases on May 17.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Female actors have more shelf life today, says Ajay Devgn
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition