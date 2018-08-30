Felt my personal approach needed to change, says Abhishek Bachchan

For Abhishek, 42, “it was not the films that he was doing but how he was doing it that was bothering him.” (IE)

Abhishek Bachchan says he had reached a “complacency point in his career” and that made him realise that he need to take a break professionally. The actor, who is back with ‘Manmarziyaan” after two years, said taking a back step was scary and he did fear he would be forgotten as there is this widely held notion of being out of sight is out of mind in the industry. “It is not just about this industry, life in general, it is about out of sight, out of mind. Initially it was a thought that I had. But I was very confident that it would not become an issue,” Abhishek told PTI in an interview.

The actor, best known for his roles in “Guru”, “Yuva” and “Dhoom” franchise, said feeling stuck was a bigger fear than being forgotten for him. “…I just wanted to re-evaluate where I was in life, wanted to re-energise myself. There was a definite complacency that had come into my work and I wanted to change that,” he said. For Abhishek, 42, “it was not the films that he was doing but how he was doing it that was bothering him.”

“I have worked very hard on all the films I have done. I have loved all the films that I have done and I have enjoyed every one of them. (But) I felt my personal approach needed to change.” As a leading man his 2015 film “All is Well” did not do well at the box office. He was then seen in “Housefull 3” with Akshay Kumar.

Asked if he ever felt that his viability as a hero was questioned, Abhishek said, “The films like ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Housefull 3’ were doing well, they were enormous hits. But you have to go beyond that. It was a more personal decision than a commercial one.” In his break, Abhishek focused on supporting his football and kabbadi teams. “…Sports is very inspirational, you learn about team spirit, fighting spirit, how to push against all odds and still try and come out victorious. I have been a sports man all my life. Having my football and kabbadi team has helped me so much. The two years when I was not making films, I was concentrating on my supporting teams and setting them up. It is very rewarding.”

Today, the actor said, he is a “lot of more focused”. “In all these films, when you feel the onus of the film is not on you, you feel liberated and it becomes very easy. But your job is not meant to be easy, it is meant to be tough and you are meant to feel and take the pressure. That is more important.” The actor does not look back at his past career “fondly”. “When you see what you have done in the past, you figure out a better way and that is good as it means you are evolving as an actor,” he said.

“Each individual has to learn to grapple with success and failure themselves. It has different definitions for everybody. With success, you learn humility and from failure you need to learn strength,” he added. “Manmarziyaan” is directed by Anurag Kashyap.