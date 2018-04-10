Padmaavat fallout? Here is why Aamir Khan may drop Mahabharata project

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Until last year, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan was all happy and excited about his dream project Mahabharat, but sources have revealed that the actor is now having second thoughts about the same. This move by the actor is being taken after what happened to the cast of Padmaavat. Moreover, he is also worried about fringe groups who protested against Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh before the release of the film.

While there is no direct comment from the actor, sources said, that Aamir Khan ‘seriously re-considering’ to do the film. According to sources quoted by Bollywood Hungama, after what happened with Padmaavat, Aamir Khan does not want to take any chance. “Doing history or mythology has become very very tricky. Look at what Padmaavat had to go through. Aamir is weighing the pros and cons of doing the Mahabharat knowing he’s bound to land up in trouble with fringe groups protesting light right and centre. Aamir may drop his plans of doing the Mahabharat for now,” the source said.

In the month of September 2017, Khan had expressed his wish of either playing the role of Karna or Krishna in Mahabharat. The actor was promoting his film Secret Superstar in Vadodara when in an interview with Filmfare, he said, “My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I’m afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life.” He had added, “My favourite character is Karna, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he had to kill his own people.”

The cast and team of Padmaavat were under great pressure during its production and post-production. Different religious groups had a problem with the content of the film and they were worried it it hampered their history. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on December 1, 2017 but was officially released on January 25, 2018.