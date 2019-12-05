Father Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’

Mumbai | Published: December 5, 2019 4:12:19 PM

The film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Actor Pankaj Kapur has joined the cast of “Jersey”, which features his son Shahid Kapoor in the leading role. The film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

In the film, Pankaj will play a mentor-like figure and act as a strong pillar of support to Shahid’s character during his unexpected comeback journey. “I am very excited to be part of the film. ‘Jersey’ has a very strong story and is driven by emotions. Working with Shahid has always been very interesting and I have always admired his ability to portray emotions beautifully,” Pankaj said in a statement.

The Hindi version of the sports-drama will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead. “Pankaj sir is such a great actor and we have all grown up seeing his work. To be able to direct him is a great honour and I know that he will fit perfectly for the role of a mentor in the movie,” Gowtam said.

Also featuring Mrunal Thakur, “Jersey” kicks off its shooting schedule next week in Chandigarh, and is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film is scheduled to release in August 2020.

