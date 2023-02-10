Farzi to Shrinking: 6 binge-worthy shows that you just cannot miss

The year 2023 is here with a bang! With several promising web shows for both kids and adults, The OTT platforms are brimming with content. But to save you from the trouble of scrolling through a plethora of content to land on one particular show, we have curated a list of binge-worthy shows that you just can’t stop watching.

Cla$$ on Netflix

CLA$$ is the official India-based adaptation of the Spanish thriller series Elite, executive-produced and series directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. This adaptation by Ahluwalia is set in contemporary New Delhi and is a grimier, more realistic, and socially-charged take. Produced by Future East Film (Ashim Ahluwalia and Niharika Singh) in association with Bodhi Tree and adapted by Ashim Ahluwalia, CLA$$ explores the rise of the Indian rich and a world of extreme disparity, following the students through their struggles with sex, drugs, religious difference, homophobia, trauma, friendship and love. Cla$$ Has opened to great reviews both in India and abroad with positive word of mouth since its release.

Farzi on Amazon Prime

Shahid Kapoor embarks on his OTT debut with the series called Farzi. Produced by D2R Films, Farzi is a web series created and directed by Raj & DK, Family Man fame. Farzi depicts an artist who gets pulled into the shady high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy, thriller.

Shrinking on Apple TV

Shrinking was created by Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) writer and star Jason Segel and Ted Lasso, and writers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. This ten-episode comedy series follows Jason Segel himself as a therapist currently going through his mental health issues and trauma who gives his patients a straightforward approach to psychiatric care. This series was produced by 3 Chance Productions, Corporate Mandate, Doozer Productions and Warner Bros. Television

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on Disney+ Hotstar

Marvel’s new animated series, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of teenage super genius and superhero Lunella Lafayette and her giant, fire-breathing T. Rex buddy Devil Dinosaur. The two not only have to spend nights and weekends fighting crime but during the day Lunella has to deal with school, homework, and of course friends. This fun and adventurous show is produced by Disney Television Animation, Marvel Animation Titmouse and Cinema Gypsy Productions.

Trial By Fire on Netflix

Produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, Trial by Fire is a gripping series based on the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy, which has a piercingly raw narrative. It is a Netflix series created by Prashant Nair and Randeep Jha. it details this real-life tragedy that turns into a fight between people and the system, which refuses to take the blame.

You Season 4 on Netflix

If you haven’t watched the first 3 seasons of the show it’s not too late! Produced by Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment and A+E Studios in association with Warner Bros. this eerie thriller has been a fan favourite and the audience is excited about its upcoming 4th season. Based on the teaser, Joe is now in London under a new identity. He now goes by Professor Jonathan Moore and is trying to blend into the crowd but knowing Joe, we can never be too sure.