Farzi: Here’s how much Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and others are charging for the show

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has played some iconic characters on the silver screen including films like Haider, Kaminey, and Jab We Met to name a few. He will be next seen in Raj & DK’s Amazon Prime show Farzi. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, and Kubbra Sait. While the trailer of the series looks intriguing, let’s take a look at how much money Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and other actors charged for the series:

Shahid Kapoor

As per Showbizgalore, Shahid Kapoor is charging Rs 30 crore for Farzi.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi is taking home Rs 7 crore for the show.

Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon is reportedly getting paid Rs 2.5 crore.

Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna is earning Rs 1.5 crore, Showbizgalore reported.

Farzi releases on February 10, 2023.