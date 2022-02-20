Farhan-Shibani, Vikrant-Sheetal get hitched! Check out the exclusive pictures

The newly married couple walked down the aisle with special vows.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and actor-host Shibani Dandekar finally tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate affair in Khandala. The pictures of newlyweds are all over the internet. In the wedding, Shibani was seen wearing a red dress while Farhan was in a black suit.

The newly married couple walked down the aisle with special vows. The reports have it Farhan and Shibani will host their wedding reception later in February. Celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and his family members, director Ashutosh Gowariker, composer Ehsaan Noorani, director Farhan Khan were also spotted at the wedding.

The newly married couple, Farhan-Shibani and Hrithik Roshan were seen dancing to a very popular ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ title track. The song was sung by Shankar Mahadevan at the wedding venue. The couple looked very happy in the pictures and were seen to be fully enjoying the moment. Farhan Khan, Rhea Chakraborty shared the pictures from the wedding ceremony on their Instagram.

The couple hosted a mehendi and Sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. The videos from the ceremony were widely circulated and watched by the netizens. The video showed the bride’s friends and family grooving to the iconic ‘Mehendi Laga ke Rakhna’ song. Anushka Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty were also present at the ceremony as they posed for some very beautiful pictures that day.

Newly wed Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will have a court marriage on February 21.

In the similar news, actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur also tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Friday. The actors took to their social media handle, Instagram and shared the first picture of them as a newly wedded couple on Saturday. “They wrote an identical caption in Hindi that can be translated to, “This journey of seven years has turned into a journey of seven lifetimes. Thank you for accompanying us on this journey. Sheetal & Vikrant,” the couple wrote on their respective Instagram handles.

The couple have been together for seven years now, as per the caption. Actors Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy among others congratulated the newly wedded couple on their first post. Taapsee Pannu worte, “Finally! So so happy for both of you!”.

The videos from the couple’s haldi ceremony surfaced on social media earlier. The two of them were seen dancing to the song, ‘Des Girl’. The couple had registered for a wedding a few days ago and had a roka ceremony in 2019.