Farhan Akhtar to play boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Toofan’

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 9:24 AM

Reportedly, unlike 'Bhaaag Milkha Bhaag', the upcoming sports drama would not be a biopic. It will be a fictional story. The actor will begin training extensively in boxing to get into his character for the film.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to play a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next directorial ‘Toofan’. Reportedly, Farhan will not only act in the film but also back it with Ritesh Sidhwani. The ‘Rock On 2’ actor took to his Instagram account to share the news.

“Thrilled to share that 6 years after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, @rakeyshommehra and I are reuniting to create #Toofan .. a heartfelt story of a boxer. ?Hope for your best wishes as we embark on this new journey. Love,” he wrote along with a picture of him and Rakeysh. The duo had earlier collaborated for the 2013 blockbuster ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, which was a biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh. The film won Farhan a number of awards for his portrayal of the athlete.

At present, Farhan is busy with Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky Is Pink’ for which he is reuniting with his ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ co-star Priyanka Chopra. The film also features ‘Dangal’ fame Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role. On the personal front, Farhan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar and the two have been actively sharing pictures from their outings on their social media accounts.

