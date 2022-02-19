Farhan Akhtar to marry Shibani Dandekar today! Here are all the wedding updates

Shabana Azmi, Amrita Arora were also present at the ceremony.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot today. As expected, their family, friends and fans are excited for the much-awaited ceremony. The wedding will reportedly take place at their farm house in Khandala. A video of the couple’s Haldi ceremony, which took place at Farhan Akhtar’s family home in Mumbai, surfaced on the internet earlier today. In the video, Shibani’s sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar are seen grooving to the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song “Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.” Bride’s best friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was also seen dancing in the video.

A few days ago, Farhan Akhtar had shared a picture with his friends on Instagram, from what seemed like a bachelor party. “The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever,” the picture caption said. Shibani had commented on Farhan’s post saying, “Umm… technically I am there too.” Shibani’s comments quickly gained a lot of attention on social media.

Farhan’s mother, Honey Irani, had opened up about her son’s relationship with her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Shibani. Speaking to Bombay Times, she said, “On Sundays, they visit me for special nawabi keema and guacamole”. Honey told the reporters that she thinks Shibani is a ‘lovely child’ and that she is beautiful and extremely respectful towards others.

Farhan’s Father, Javed Akhtar, was also all praises for the bride-to-be. He had stated that everyone in the family really likes her and that Farhan gets along with her really well.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar reportedly started dating in 2018. The couple is often seen sharing cute posts featuring each other on their social media platforms.