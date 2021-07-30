Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan earns Amazon Prime Video’s best viewership for Hindi film on opening week, streamer says

Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. (Picture courtesy: IE)

More viewers watched Toofan on Amazon Prime Video in the opening week than any other film in Hindi, the streaming service provider said on Thursday. Viewers from 3,900 cities and towns tuned in to watch the Farhan Akhtar-starrer during its first seven days on the platform. The streaming platform also recorded its highest-ever viewership during July in the lead up to Prime Day on July 26 and 27, it said in a press statement.

Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. The film had its debut on the streaming platform on July 16. Viewers in 160 countries and territories across the world also watched the boxing drama, the streaming giant added.

In terms of its titles in local language titles — Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil), Malik (Malayalam), and Narappa (Telugu) — were streamed by subscribers on the platform in 3,200 Indian cities and towns and in at least 150 territories and countries globally, the streamer said in the statement.

The service provider rarely provides streaming data to the press and this open approach marks a departure from its earlier approach. It said the numbers indicated that local language films were growing in popularity not just in India but across the globe.

Narappa stars Priyamani and Venkatesh Daggubati and had its release on July 20. Meanwhile, Sarpatta Parambarai is a period sports film with Arya as the lead character. The Pa Ranjith-directed flick debuted on July 22. Malik, starring Fahadh Faasil, is a political thriller and premiered on July 15.

The streaming platform also announced that comedy drama Hostel Daze’s sophomore season, released on July 23, was watched in more than 3,600 Indian cities and towns and 100 countries and regions across the globe.