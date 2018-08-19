Farhan Akhtar points out ‘glaring error’ in West Bengal school textbook, leaves everyone shocked

The actor shared this tweet from his handle and asked the West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee to get the error corrected. (Source: PTI)

Farhan Akhtar has pointed out a glaring error in a West Bengal school textbook which has left Twitter users shocked. Farhan who played the role of Indian track and field legend Milkha Singh in his biopic, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, pointed out that a Bengali school textbook carried his image instead of the athlete. Farhan retweeted a tweet by a user Lyfe Ghosh. “image of @FarOutAkhtar is portrayed as milkha singh in west bengal text book. not at all shocked. its became regular incident here @ShefVaidya @ShankhNaad,” Ghosh’s tweet had read.

The actor shared this tweet from his handle and asked the West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee to get the error corrected. “To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal. There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school textbooks to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book? Sincerely,” he added.

To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal.

There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book?

Sincerely. @derekobrienmp https://t.co/RV2D3gV5bd — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 19, 2018

Apart from Chatterjee, Akhtar also tagged TMC spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Dereck O’ Brien. The tweet has received over 3000 likes and has been shared more than 800 times. While some came up with hilarious responses to the tweet, others wondered why no proof-reading was done before publishing the textbook.

O’Brien also responded to the tweet and said he is on it. “On it. Thanks for the feedback,” his tweet read.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s debut directorial ‘The Sky Is Pink’, alongside Priyanka Chopra.