Farhan Akhtar opens up on married life with Shibani Dandekar

Bollywood actor/director Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with his girlfriend and actress/model Shibani Dandekar, in an intimate ceremony last month. Farhan has now opened up about his married life, revealing that it doesn’t feel much difference. “I don’t know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we’ve taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always.,” Farhan said in an interview with India Today.

Farhan and Shibani got married on February 19 this year at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family members which also included celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Anusha Dandekar, Shankar Mahadevan, Ashutosh Gowariker and Rhea Chakraborty among others.

After the wedding, Farhan had shared some photos on social media with the caption- “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is reportedly set to return to direction with the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which stars leading ladies Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.