Farah Khan to celebs: Stop posting workout videos, we have bigger concerns

Filmmaker Farah Khan has expressed her frustration with Bollywood celebrities uploading their workout videos as they stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the entire country in a 21-day lockdown, several celebrities have shared their workout videos and pictures from their homes on social media, including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes among others.

In a video released on Twitter, Farah said she is making the clip in the “interest of public health and safety.” “It’s my humble request from all the ‘celebrities’ and ‘stars’ that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis,” Farah said.

The “Om Shanti Om” director said if celebrities don’t stop, she will unfollow them. “So please have mercy on us and stop uploading your workout videos and if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you. Stay safe,” she added.

