Farah Khan returns to TV with ZEE Comedy Factory, says ’I have the best job’

Farah Khan returns to TV with laughter show

Choreographer-directed filmmaker Farah Khan is returning to television and this time with a Laughter Show ’Om Shanti Om’ director will be a part of the Zee Comedy Show that will see popular comedians entertaining audiences with their wit and humour. The show will be produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

Several celebrities from actors to comedians and even singers will join the show. As per the latest reports, comedians Ali Asgar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, as well as Tejasswi Prakash, newlyweds Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, Punit J Pathak and Aditya Narayan. All the participants will be divided into two teams.

As for Farah, she will not be in any teams but will be playing the role of Laughing Buddha. Farah will be seen reacting to jokes by the teams, giving away punch-lines, and add fuel to all the unfolding on the stage. The Filmmaker finds her role ‘the best job’ and she is looking forward to laughing her heart out as the visual challenges unfold on the stage.

In a statement, Farah said that the show wants to put on a platter all kinds of comedy ranging from slapstick to skits, parodies stand-ups all to bring joy and cheer in trying times. And uplifting the nation’s mood. The Zee Comedy Factor aspires to s make families destress and laugh out loud as the best comedians tickle their funny bone.

Farah has earlier been part of numerous shows like Tere Mere Beech Mein, Lip Sing Battle, Farah Ki Daawat and had been a judge to reality shows like Dance India Dance, Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa. Farah has also been a host at Bigg Boss and the curtain-raiser episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India last year.

The show will have visual challenges a comedy act on a slope in the 90 degrees set with miniature set-ups. Starting from July 31, the show will air on Zee TV on all weekends