Fans spot uncanny similarities in Sidhu Moose Wala’s last song, talking of death

Famous singer and rapper turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday evening, and his death came as shock to all his fans and celebrities who took to social media to express their grief. Fans went on to discover some similarities between his last song and his death. The singer was only 27 years of age.

Sidhu had released a new song on May 15 that is touted to be a tribute to the late rapper Tupac Shakur. Tupac was also shot dead in 1996 in his car at the age of 25. The cover photo of the song was the car Tupac was in the day he died, similarly, Sidhu had also been killed in his car. One of his fans took it to Twitter saying that Sidhu Moose Wala’s song last ride 2-Pac’s assassination car cover, similar to how Sidhu was killed, as he too was in his car where he got killed.

Another such tweet noted that two weeks after dropping the song called ‘The Last Ride’, Sidhu got shot dead in his car. Fans went on to closely observe his song and lyrics and noted that somehow the singer foretold his death, where the lyrics read that he has been shot dead and the glow on his face says his funeral will take place in his youth.

The singer was shot dead while driving his SUV in the village of Jhawahar Ke in Mansa district along with two others. After the incident, the singer was declared brought dead at the Mansa Civil Hospital. According to Punjab Director General of Police Viresh Kumar Bhawra the singer had left his house in Moosa village at 4:30 pm and at around 5:30 pm he was driving his jeep with two people when two vehicles that had been following him intercepted his car and opened fire at him.