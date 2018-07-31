Fanney Khan song ‘Mere Achhe Din Kab Aayenge’ changed to ‘Mere Acche Din Ab Aaye Re’ after row

Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. (Source: YouTube)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan has been creating some buzz ever since the makers of the film released the trailer. The film had landed in a controversy because of its song ‘Mere Acche Din Kab Aayenge’ which was released just 10 days ago. The song was used by social media users to target the government over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s political slogan ‘Acche Din’ that was used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Now, the makers have released another version of the song titled ‘Mere Achche Din Ab Aaye Re’ and are even contemplating to retract the earlier version. A source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day that the decision was taken because the song was getting politicised needlessly.

Here is the original song –

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“After the first version came out, a lot of people online used it to attack the central government and question Modi on his promise of achche din. The song was getting politicised needlessly. The producers also got a few calls from high places, after which they decided to release the new version. They are even contemplating pulling down the original song,” he said.

Atul Manjrekar, the director of Fanney Khan, said that the new version was always a part of the movie and its storyline. He added that while making the song it didn’t strike to them that it is also the slogan of the government. Manjrekar said that he didn’t expect such a reaction and added that Fanney Khan is a simple film about a cab driver and his dreams.

Here is the new version –

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Film and Trade Business Analyst, Girish Johar told FinancialExpress.com that the move should not affect the film and will only increase awareness around it. “To be honest, it is quite strange. I am assuming that there must have been some pressure because for any team to work on a song takes months. And, once you are out and then changing it just to avoid some political connotations. So, to me it seems that there must have been some pressure to get that change. As a viewer, I find it a little strange,” he said.

Set to release on August 3, Fanney Khan is inspired from the Dutch film Everybody’s Famous.