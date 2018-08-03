Fanney Khan review by Abhishek Bachchan – What Junior Bachchan has to say about Aishwarya Rai’s performance

Fanney Khan review: Abhishek Bachchan reacts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s performance. (Bollywood Hungama)

Fanney Khan review: Fanney Khan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar was released on August 3. It is an adaptation of Belgian film, ‘Everybody Famous’, which is an Oscar-nominated film in 2001. The film has got a mixed reception from the critics but Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is completely in awe of the film. In his 240-characters Fanney Khan movie review, the Guru actor said that the movie is beautiful with a great message. He also says that ‘Mrs’ continues to be my favourite. ‘Mrs’ here stands for his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who plays the character of Baby Singh in the movie.

“Just saw FanneyKhan. What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar, Pihu, divyadutta25 are all so, so good. And the Mrs. continues to be my favourite! Best wishes,” Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

Just saw #FanneyKhan. What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. @AnilKapoor, Rajkumar, Pihu, @divyadutta25 are all so, so good. And the Mrs. continues to be my favourite! Best wishes.???? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2018

‘Fanney Khan’ is the story of a father who goes to various lengths to encourage his daughter to become a star singer. Bogged down by middle-class-family pressures, Prashant Kumar aka Fanney Khan, a wannabe singer-cum-performer gives up his dream of making it big in the entertainment sector. Instead, he dreams of making his daughter into a singing star, just like Baby Singh (Aishwarya Rai) the reigning singing sensation, who he admires.

Anil Kapoor plays the role of Fanney Khan. The songs and trailers were received favourably by the fans. Producer Vashi Bhagnani had dragged Fanney Khan to the court over distribution rights. However, the Supreme Court refused to entertain the matter.