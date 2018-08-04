Fanney Khan Box Office Collection Day 1: Anil Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai starrer expected to beat Mulk, Karwaan; may earn Rs 2 Crore on opening day

Directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rang De Basanti maker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, ‘Fanney Khan’ has already raised audience’s hopes and excitement

For Bollywood addicts, this Friday is a triple treat as three films of different genres hit the silver screens. The one which has really intrigued viewers before its release is Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao starrer “Fanney Khan”. Directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rang De Basanti maker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, ‘Fanney Khan’ has already raised audience’s hopes and excitement with songs Halka Halka, Mohabbat and Acche Din. Fans will be also pumped up to see Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai together in a film after Satish Kaushik’s Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai in 2000.

According to initial reports, Fanney Khan is expected to earn around Rs 2 Crore. Fanney Khan’s USP is definitely the powerhouses of acting in the film. The film is expected to better at the box office as compared to the other two films- Rishi Kapoor-Taapsee Pannu starrer “Mulk” and Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer “Karwaan”.

“#FanneyKhan is an Inspiring & emotional tale of Father-daughter relationship blended with heartwarming performances. @AnilKapoor delivered 1 of his best performance, Ashwariya looks & acts lovely, @RajkummarRao good as usual. Story screenplay direction decent .Rating ⭐⭐⭐,” tweeted film critic Sumit Kadel.

Meanwhile, all the three films didn’t get a great start on the first day of its release. Fanney Khan, Mulk and Karwaan opened on a sluggish note with occupancy rates during morning shows being pegged between 10-15 pct.

“#Karwaan #Mulk #FanneyKhan all opened with poor occupancy at the morning shows across India. #Karwaan – 8-9%..#Mulk – 12-13%…..#FanneyKhan – 12-15%,” tweeted Kadel.

The hard-hitting “Mulk” and road trip film “Karwaan” had even lesser occupancy in noon shows. “#Mulk & #Karwaan occupancy in noon shows is extremely poor as both the film registering mere 8-10% occupancy. #FanneyKhan leads but considering the star cast of the film occupancy is poor. 2 cr opening is also looking tough for mulk & karwaan.Fanney may surpass 2 cr today,” Sumit Kadel tweeted.

Meanwhile, “Mulk” has managed to garner positive reviews at the box office, while “Fanney Khan” and “Karwaan” have to rely on star power to draw the audience. But, the three films will have to face the threat of last week’s release “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT” that still continues to run in cinemas.