Family Time with Kapil Sharma to go off air? Bad news in offing for fans

Family Time with Kapil Sharma is reportedly set to go off air. (Source: PTI)

Comedian Kapil Sharma who had a forgettable last year, isn’t having a great time in 2018 as well. After staying away from the small screen for a while, the comedian made his return with Family Time with Kapil Sharma. However, if reports are to be believed, the show is already set to go off air. A source close to the show told The Indian Express that the show got decent TRPs as Kapil was returning to the small screen after a gap of seven months, but his decision to cancel Rani Mukerji’s shoot has left those involved in the show in a lurch.

“See the first episode of Kapil’s latest show was nothing like its predecessor. It was a hotchpotch of too many things put in together for this 90s style game show. It only did well on TRP charts as Kapil has a very ardent fan following and was going to be back on television after a hiatus of seven months. So naturally, his fans did watch their favourite comedian’s new show but it lacked the punch that they expected. However, owing to personal issues, he had to cancel Rani Mukerji’s shoot and this left us in a lurch,” he said.

Ths source added that since the show had just started, they do not have a bank of episodes ready and given that Kapil’s focus has been deviating from the show, it is better to put it on hold. “We did not have a bank of episodes to air as the show had just begun. Also, his health issues or personal issues has been deviating his attention and focus from work. In such a scenario, it is better that we keep the show on hold for now,” he added.

It is still not clear for how long the show will stay off air but the source added that there are no plans to shoot for at least the whole of April. He said that right now they want Kapil to get better first and once he is back, they expect him to be devoted to work like he has always been.

Kapil Sharma landed in controversy last year after he got involved in an ugly spat with one of his co-artists, Sunil Grover, on their flight back to Mumbai from Australia.

Following this, Sunil Grover along with another actor Ali Asgar had quit the show. The Kapil Sharma Show saw a decline in TRP and was taken off air. Later that year, Kapil’s much-awaited film Firangi hit the theatres but turned out to be a box-office disaster.