Family, friends bring house down at Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi party

Sonam Kapoor’s near and dear ones, including father Anil Kapoor, cousin Arjun Kapoor and Bollywood friends like Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez, danced away at the actor’s mehendi party today. While the 32-year-old actor and her siblings, along with best friends came together on Sunday evening in an intimate pre-mehendi celebration at her home in Juhu, other friends and family members put henna at today’s ceremony – that was organised at a grander scale. Sonam was decked up in an ivory Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga at her mehendi ceremony. Anil looked dapper in a white Pathani suite.

The actor smiled and waved at the mediapersons as he arrived at the venue in Bandra-Kurla-Complex (BKC). Also present at the ceremony were other family members – Boney Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi, Sanjay Kapoor, wife Maheep Kapoor, daughter Shanaya, Mohit Marwah with wife Antara.

Names from the film fraternity such as Rekha, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sidhant Kapoor, designers Kunal Rawal and Masaba Gupta were also a part of the celebrations. Sonam will tie the knot with boyfriend Anand Ahuja tomorrow morning in a private ceremony.