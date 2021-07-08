Famed director Robert Downey Sr breathes last, son Robert Downey Jr. bids farewell

The long and enriching journey came to an end with his last directed documentary called 'Rittenhouse Square' in the year 2005. (Credit:AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File and Robert Downey Jr./Twitter)

Robert Downey Sr one of world’s most renowned countercultural filmmaker and phenomenal actor passed away in his sleep recently leaving behind an illustrious legacy. The news about his demise was shared by his son, superstar Robert Downey Jr. The filmmaker had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for more than five years and breathed his last at the age of 85, news agency Associated Press reported. Terming Downey Sr. a “maverick filmmaker”, son Downey Jr said that his father remained optimistic throughout his life. Giving a glimpse of how deeply attached his father was with his wife Rosemary Rogers, the actor said that according to his stepmother’s calculations, the duo were married for over 2000 years.

Starting his journey in Hollywood, Downey Sr made a series of radical and anti-establishment films that won critical reception and audience praise alike. Among notable films made by the director are Madison Avenue, a satiristic take on the advertising industry Putney Swope and the Western Jesus parable Greaser’s Palace. In Greaser’s Palace, the director had also casted his son Downey Jr, daughter Allyson Downey and his wife from the first marriage Elsie Downey.

On the performance front, Downey Sr acted in a host of films notable among them being ‘To Live and Die in L.A’ in which he played the role of Thomas Bateman, ‘Boogie Nights’ in which he depicted the character of a studio manager and ‘Magnolia’ among others. The accomplished filmmaker had a humble origin and had entered the film industry only by chance. Born as Robert Elias Jr., the actor had adopted his step father’s surname Downey in order to enlist in the US army early. It was only when he was living with his sister in New York after his army stint that the filmmaker was introduced to the world of cinema. The long and enriching journey came to an end with his last directed documentary called ‘Rittenhouse Square’ in the year 2005.