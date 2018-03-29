Fake Aadhar card of Hate Story 4 actress Urvashi Rautela used to book hotel room

Hate Story 4 actor Urvashi Rautela has registered a case of cheating with Mumbai Police alleging misuse of her Aadhaar card details. (IE)

Hate Story 4 actor Urvashi Rautela has registered a case of cheating with Mumbai Police alleging misuse of her Aadhaar card details. The Bollywood actress has alleged that someone has used her identity details for booking a room in her name at a five-star hotel in Bandra. As soon as Rautela got to know about the cheating and fraud, she immediately looked at the booking detail records of the hotel, reported PTI. The hotel staff told her that a room was booked in her name through online booking. Rautela asked her secretary who denied having made any booking at the hotel. The incident came to light on Tuesday night when the actor visited the plush hotel in suburban Bandra to attend an event.

Meanwhile, the Bandra police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for cheating and impersonation and under the IT Act against the unidentified person. It was reported in the preliminary investigation that the fraudsters have used Rautela’s name, address details and her photo to book the room online. However, the Aadhar number does not match with the original. The probe is still underway to identify the motive behind the act.

Notably, just a week ago, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that there has been “absolutely no breach” of its database. It dismissed the reports of Aadhaar data leak and claimed it to be “totally baseless, false and irresponsible”. UIDAI had said that there is no truth in the story and that Aadhaar remains safe and secure. The response by UIDAI came after a news website ZDNet report claimed said a state-owned utility company has a vulnerability which can be used to access the Aadhaar data of holders including banking details.

Later yesterday, UIDAI had sought to ease concerns over any potential misuse of Aadhaar data, asserting that it keeps a constant vigil to ensure that user data is fully protected and that the biometric identifier is backed by strong laws. It also said that banks can continue to link Aadhaar with bank accounts, but that accounts cannot be deactivated for the lack of Aadhaar, till the Supreme Court verdict is pronounced.