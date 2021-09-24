Fahadh Faasil starrer Joji wins Swedish International Film Festival award

Faasil has his next multi-starrer film scheduled called Vikram where he will be seen with veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi.

After winning the hearts of audiences and critics alike, Fahadh Faasil starrer Joji has added another feather to its cap by winning the prestigious Swedish International Film Festival(SIFF) award. The film won the award in the The Best International Feature Film Award category at the film festival. Faasil took to social media to announce the news to his fans and friends and wrote that the film had won the award at the Swedish International Film Festival. Faasil wrote that he had received some good news from Sweden and announced the development in his Facebook post, the Indian Express reported.

Joji which has already made a place in the Indian audience won the award at SIFF which gets nominations for all kinds of films made in different countries from around the world. Soon after the awards are announced by the jury at SIFF, the film festival is scheduled to begin from October 25 and last till October 31. All the films which have emerged as winners after a break-neck competition will be screened at the festival for the audience.

The film directed by Dileesh Pothan was released on Amazon Prime Video in April this year and turned out to be one of the best films of the year leaving the audience and critics in its spell. Apart from Faasil and Pothan, the script of the film was written by Syam Pushkaran and the film was the second collaboration of the trio. The previous collaboration of the trio was Maheshinte Prathikaaram which got released in the year 2016 and was warmly received by the audience.

Faasil is currently working on his Telugu debut with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in their upcoming film Pushpa. Faasil is reported to be playing the role of the main villain in the film. After Pushpa, Faasil has his next multi-starrer film scheduled called Vikram where he will be seen with veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi.