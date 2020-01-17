Trance movie release: Valentine’s Day 2020 gift for Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil fans!

‘Trance’ release Date is out!

A perfect Valentine’s Day movie gift for Malayalam movie goers! Malayalam cinema’s star couple Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer ‘Trance’ get back together on screen again after Anjali Menon’s superhit film ‘Bangalore Days’. ‘Trance’ also marks the comeback of Anwar Rasheed. The film is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films in 2020. The makers of ‘Trance’ have come out with the film’s new release date and on social media. The movie poster and release date have sent fans into a tizzy!

‘Trance’ is set to be released in cinema theatres on 14 February 2020, as a Valentine’s Day special movie release.

The Trance film poster has already gone viral. Malayalam cinema’s much loved star couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim had last acted together in ‘Bangalore Days’, as a married couple who were distrustful of another and struggling to balance their varied interests and secretive past.

Pitched to be a unique film in all facets of its making, fans are set to be delighted by their favorite star couple on screen.

While there are five songs in ‘Trance’, fans will get to hear a familiar actor’s voice singing a song for them! In a first, actor Soubin Shahir is singing for a movie.

Also, famous Odyssey dancer Arushi Mudgal is making a debut in ‘Trance’. Further, Jackson Vijayan is making his debut as music director for the film. His brother Rex Vijayan is already a known music director in the film industry.

Notably, popular Tamil film maker Gautham Vasudev Menon will be making his acting debut in Malayalam through ‘Trance’. The buzz is that the eminent film maker is going to don a pivotal role in the much awaited Fahadh-Nazriya starrer.

The star cast of ‘Trance’ include a super talented league of Malayalam cinema’s finest actors such as Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi, Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi among others.