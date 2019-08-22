Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim: Malayalam cinema’s star couple celebrate fifth anniversary with adorable selfie

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim were celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on August 21, 2019.

Malayalam cinema’s most loved star couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are back in the spotlight! No, it’s not their next movie together! That this couple are the cutest and quirkiest, no doubts, but their super sweet celebration leaves no one in doubt about their happiness quotient together. The celebrity couple were celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on August 21, 2019.

The bubby Bangalore Days actress shared an adorable selfie clicked along with her husband Fahadh Faasil on social media platform Facebook.

Nazriya posted a selfie on Facebook with the caption reading, “Happy anniversary baby! Five years and forever to go (I can’t believe it). #lifesbestgift.”

The star couple were last seen together in Bangalore Days, a super hit Malayalam movie directed by Anjali Menon.

On the work front, Fahadh Faasil is one of Malayalam cinema’s ‘rock solid’ actors, with a remarkable range of unconventional movies to his credit, right till the last two films in Malayalam titled ‘Athiran’ and ‘Kumblangi Nights’, where he struck terror in the hearts of fans with his chilling performance of ‘a complete man’, portraying a violent husband on screen.

The star couple Fahadh and Nazriya are set to make an appearance together again in Anwar Rasheed’s next Malayalam directorial titled ‘Trance’.