Fact-Check: Is the nameplate outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house diamond-studded? Know the truth

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, which is worth nearly Rs 200 crore, as per Magicbricks, is one of the most luxurious homes in Mumbai. The Pathaan actor bought the property from Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust in 2001 for Rs 13.32 crore, per Siasat. It was originally called Villa Vienna.

In May, there were reports that the nameplate for Mannat went missing. However, it was later reported that the nameplate was taken down to refurbish it. A source told Hindustan Time, “It was taken down for repair. It’s inside the house, in fact in the garden, and will be put back once it’s repaired.”

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan changed the nameplate. Ever since then, there had been rumours that the nameplate is studded with diamonds. Gauri Khan, who has designed the nameplate of her house, in her latest Instagram post, clarified that the nameplate, is in fact, made of a “transparent material with glass crystals”. Sharing a picture of herself along with the Mannat entrance, Gauri Khan wrote: “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… We chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe.” She added the hashtag #GauriKhanDesigns.

There have been multiple reports stating that the nameplate is diamond studded. Some media reports even stated that it costs Rs 25 lakhs.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in three films in 2023 – Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Jawan, where he will be seen in a dual role and Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.