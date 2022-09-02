Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: What’s our fascination with cringe-binge shows? Let’s understand

Netflix is all set to release the second season of it’s one of the most talked about series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives starring Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana Pandey, Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh and the 90’s heart-throb Neelam Kothari Soni.

As the title suggests, the show revolves around the lives of popular Bollywood wives and the camera follows them everywhere – from their bedrooms to the botox clinic. I understand that all of us enjoy Bollywood and drama but our fascination with shows like Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is something different. We may not accept watching it publicly, but inside the closed door, we do. The popular show aims to give the audience a glimpse into the real and raw lives and also the struggles of these super rich Bollywood star wives. If you are one of those intellectual beings, you must be wondering, who cares? The answer is everyone, including you (you opened the copy looking at the headline).

Also read: A 30-year-old unmarried Indian girl reviews Sima Taparia’s Indian Matchmaking on Netflix

We cannot deny that these famous women have their share of struggles, but we can barely relate to the fabulous lives and problems faced by them, for an obvious reason – We don’t live that lavish life. And that makes the show even more interesting for people who aspire to lead such a life. Their ‘flawed’ lives are pretty much like our normal ones. A partner who isn’t too comfortable in social settings, a loud friend, a friend who abuses a lot, having body issues, and willingness to build an identity – We all have them, right?

We may call the show regressive and comment on how the identities of women have been reduced to that of being ‘someone’s wives’ but don’t we crave for what they have – money and friendship? People like gossip, cat fights, sly remarks, rumours, controversies, and blingy stuff (no, I am not referring to Karan Johar) and the show will give them all of it. In the first season, we saw Karan Johar (Gucci-Prada-blingy-jackets- wearing modern day Narad Muni) instigating a fight between Seema Khan and Bhavna Panday. Now, who would not love drama in an upscale posh restaurant? From aiming at showing sisterhood, the show reflects rivalry. I know that’s something we don’t appreciate in 2022 and that would have never been shown for men, but that’s what is selling the show.

Not just the lives of these four women on the show, but people are also fascinated to watch Jahnvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and other star kids. Another reason for the love that the show is getting is how we have put actors and celebs as a parameter to measure luxury and happiness. We crave to know what’s happening in their lives.

All said and done, shows like Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives are always going to be a hit, even if they face criticism on the surface. They have an audience and you may hate such content but you cannot ignore it.