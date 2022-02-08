Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Second season shoot of the show gets wrapped up

Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari had kick-started the second season shoot in November last year.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: The second season of the Netflix original series is wrapped up with the shoot of the show. According to Indian Express reports, the team had wrapped up the shoot on Monday. Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor shared their pic near the Gateway of India announcing the wrap.

The photo shared by Maheep shows her wearing a white loose kurta paired with a pair of blue denim, while Seema on the other hand can be seen donning frayed jeans, along with a denim jacket along with a neon green crop top underneath. Both can be seen in a casual chic look as they posed for the photograph. Another pic of the two shows them sitting on a private ferry. Co-star Neelam Kothari also shared her video on her Instagram story from their ride on the Arabian Sea.

Many fans and friends are already excited for the new season, wherein actor Anjali Anand went on to express her excitement, while fans asking about the release date.

After sharing the teaser of the second season, Karan Johar went on to post that the favourite Bollywood wives were now more fabulous than ever.

The first season of the show received a lot of ridicule and also evoked negative critical reception, while many enjoyed watching the show calling it an absolute cringe binge. The show basically depicts the kitschy celebration of the four Bollywood Wives by the wealth they possess, which feeds to viewers interest.

The show got a half star in a review by the Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik that talks about the lifestyle of the four Bollywood wives followed by the cringe factor that increases with each segment of the show, making it highly unrelatable and cringeworthy.