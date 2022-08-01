Express Adda with Alia Bhatt: “I love it when people think I am dumb,” says ‘Darlings’ star

Alia Bhatt became meme fodder after her debut appearance in ‘Koffee with Karan’. Ever since her statements made headlines as much as her performances onscreen were critiqued, but the unperturbed actress at Indian Express Adda said this never bothered her. When asked about her journey from making that much-talked appearance at the show ten years ago to being a filmmaker now and according to popular notion, becoming ‘wiser with age,’ Alia after confidently naming the current president, shared that all the hullabaloo about her knowledge added to her popularity.

“I love it when people think that I am dumb. I genuinely do, because they make so many memes on me which add to the popularity.” She further shared that she has never been by the book. “I may not have the other side of it correctly. I also want to put out this message for young girls, and I don’t mean that in an offensive way, but general knowledge and bookish intelligence in my opinion is not intelligence. To survive in a world, you have to have emotional intelligence, which is the highest form of intelligence for me, “ said the actor. She further affirmed she would rather stay stupid than to pretend to be intelligent!

When asked if Bollywood is losing out in the race post the pandemic with its low numbers at the box office and if it needs introspection, the actress pointed out that it is content that sells, irrespective of the medium and situation. “It was a tough year for Indian cinema in general…we should be kind to Hindi films. South movies performed well, but are we counting the overall number of films that have done well there? I just think a good film will always do well,” Alia said during chat with Executive Director of The Indian Express, Anant Goenka, and The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta.

Alia who debuted as a producer with ‘Darlings’ agreed that the salaries of stars need to balance against the budget of the film. But she also shared that often stars do not take full payment when a movie fails. On the Nepotism debate and giving chance to new talents with her production house she said that ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is always on the lookout for good scripts and filmmakers and even other big banners are letting new filmmakers headline projects.

Sharing about her experience in working on a Hollywood Project, “Heart of Stone, Alia re-iterated that how the west had perceived the east is changing. “I didn’t have to put on an accent, I am not wearing some ethnic patchwork clothes because I am a chick from India. Everybody wants India, Hollywood wants a part of India.” said the actress.

‘Darlings’ also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma is streaming on Netflix. Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The movie hits theatres this September.