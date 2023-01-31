scorecardresearch
Oscars 2023: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is made up of more than 9,000 motion picture professionals. Established in 1927, it currently has a stated aim of advancing the arts and sciences of motion pictures.

Written by Eshita Bhargava
Explained: Who votes for the Oscars, how are nominees selected? Know it from Guneet Monga; Watch
Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga, Producer, The Elephant Whisperers explains how a nominee and winner is chosen

The Oscars or Academy Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the film industry. They felicitate the best films and performances of the year. But if you are wondering how are the awards decided? Who has the privilege to vote for them? And what criteria must be met for a nominee to win an Oscar? Then, here’s the answer. To understand it better, we got in touch with Guneet Monga, Producer, The Elephant Whisperers. In 2019, she backed Rayka Zehtabchi’s Period. End of Sentence the Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject). Guneet Monga once again finds herself heading to the Oscars – The Elephant Whisperers is competing in the same category at the 95th Academy Awards.

She explains:

Guneet Monga started as an intern on a French and German film in 2004 called Valley Of Flowers and charted a career that took her to the Cannes Film Festival with films such as Gangs Of Wasseypur, Peddlers, The Lunchbox and Masaan, and brought her Bafta and Oscar nominations. 

The documentary, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, is available on Netflix. 

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 17:44 IST